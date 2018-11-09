Mother of baby burned to death in Natchitoches indicted

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KALB) - The mother of a 6-month-old baby burned to death in July in Natchitoches has been indicted on a first-degree murder charge.

Hanna Barker, 23, the mother of Levi Ellerbe, now faces the same charge as Felicia Marie-Nicole Smith, who is connected with the case. Barker is accused of asking Smith to kill her child. Ellerbe was found burned in a ditch and died the following day. Officials had previously testified that Smith was Barker's girlfriend.

Smith's indictment from September stated that she allegedly took Ellerbe from his Barker's home in the Mayberry Trailer Park around 9:10 p.m. on July 17. She left the park and took the boy about a mile away to Myrtle Street.

According to that indictment, that’s where Smith allegedly poured gasoline on the baby and set him on fire. She then went to work at IHOP around 10 p.m.

The fire was called into the Natchitoches Fire Department around 10:25 p.m. The indictment said firefighters found Levi lying on his stomach in the fire.

The baby was rushed to Natchitoches Regional Medical Center with severe burns to 90 percent of his body. He was later transferred to Louisiana State University Hospital in Shreveport, where he died around 3:35 a.m. on July 18.