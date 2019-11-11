Mother and sons kicked out of Trump rally, but they claim the reason is unclear

MONROE, LA (KTVE)– A set of twins are speaking out after being kicked out of President Trump’s rally last week.

They say they’re not mad at the president, but the security guard took matters into his own hands.

The mother, Julie Montgomery, says it’s unclear on why they were kicked out but there’s a couple of scenarios that come to mind. One being a disability and the other being their race, she claims.



“I wasn’t there for me, I was there for them because they went online and got the tickets by themselves,” Montgomery said.

They got tickets to attend the rally, but after waiting over 10 hours to this family was kicked out. Today, they said they still don’t know why.



“We were confused like maybe we did something wrong. We didn’t understand why they were making us leave,” said Titus Montgomery, one of the sons, said.

On Wednesday, the Montgomery twins and their mother stood in line at the Monroe Civic Center since 8 a.m. waiting for the president to hold a rally for Republican Candidate for Governor Eddie Rispone.



“Yeah, I was real excited and happy because I’m a huge Trump supporter and I like him a lot,” said Titus.

Once doors opened at 4 p.m., the Montgomery family picked their spots right in front of the stage where it was standing room only.

But after waiting in line all day, the boys and others around them sat down.

That’s when they say a security guard with the Trump detail asked everyone to get back up and they said they did.

As time went on, people began to sit back down so the boys did the same.



“The security guard walked up to them and said ‘You two need to leave.” I stepped in because I don’t think he knew that we were together and I said ‘There is other people sitting on the floor, why are you picking them.’ He said ‘You’re being belligerent, now you all need to leave,'” said Julie Montgomery.

Julie Montgomery claims her sons were possibly being singled out because the boys were wearing their hoods. She says being autistic, crowds make them anxious.

“I tried to explain that to him and that’s one of the reasons they sit with their hoods up and their head down. The crowd effects them and he was like, ‘Well, if they don’t like crowds they shouldn’t be here anyways,'” she said.



She also thinks the boys were kicked out because of the color of their ski.

“They were the only two black people sitting on the floor,” said Julie.



Though the said they boys were disappointed, they say they will be voting for him in 2020



“I like Trump a lot. Hes one of my favorite presidents we’ve had,” Titus Montgomery said.



The family has written a letter to the Trump Administration asking why this happened.

KTVE has also reached out to the administration for answer, but has not received a response.