Morganza spillway opening delayed

MORGANZA, La. (KLFY)- The opening of the Morganza Spillway has moved from June 2 to June 6.

Based on the current forecast, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers announced today that it is delaying operation of the spillway.



The Mississippi River is predicted to reach 60 feet at the structure on June 9, 2019, instead of the previously forecasted June 5, 2019.

There will be a “slow opening” process to limit water accumulation in the floodway, officials say. The planned opening will be the third time in its 65-year history. The last was in 2011.

The Army Corps of Engineers only intends to operate the structure when needed as to not put additional water into the Atchafalaya Basin, the announcement said.

