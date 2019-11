Morgan City Police say one person was arrested following a disturbance call Tuesday between two individuals visiting a local medical facility.

It happened around 10:55 a.m. on Marguerite Street, Lt. Chad Adams said.

When police arrived, one of the individual involved was still on scene.

Adams said they also recovered a knife at the scene.

A suspect has been identified and charged in connection to a disturbance, Adams said.

No injuries were reported, Adams said.

This story will be updated.