Monroe man charged with multiple counts of Aggravated Incest

BATON ROUGE, La. (LOCAL 33) (FOX 44) - - A 41-year old man is behind bars charged with two counts of Aggravated Incest after the Baton Rouge Police Department found probable cause to arrest David Joseph Cattar, 41, of Monroe.

The affidavit stated that between the dates of 08/01/2012 and 08/01/2015, Cattar committed these acts with two juvenile female victims.

The two victims are currently 15 and 13 years old and these sexual assaults allegedly happened "within the 1500 block of Hideaway Ct."

The 13-year-old victim described one of the acts as "gross."

According to the affidavit, Cattar "is a biological relative of the victims."