Mississippi River spillway opening postponed to Sunday

U.S.Corps of Engineers has issued the following statement:

Based on the current forecast, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is delaying operation of the Morganza Floodway until June 9, 2019. The Mississippi River is predicted to reach 60 ft. at the structure on June 12, 2019 instead of the previously forecasted June 9, 2019.

The Army Corps of Engineers only intends to operate the structure when needed as to not put additional water into the Atchafalaya Basin. We will continue to monitor the forecast daily.

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Plans to open a Mississippi River spillway in Louisiana have been put off a second time because the river continues to rise more slowly than expected.

Army Corps of Engineers spokesman Matt Roe said Monday that plans now call for the Morganza Spillway's opening to begin Sunday, a week after the original announced date. It already had been put off once, to Thursday.

National Weather Service hydrologist David Welch says the Mississippi River's crest is now expected to be about 6 inches (15 centimeters) lower than previously forecast.

The corps has said it wants to open the Morganza Spillway only when it becomes necessary.

Any opening this year would be the third time ever and the second time to control floodwaters.

