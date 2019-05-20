Miss. River reaches record flood duration: 'I'm on pins and needles'

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The steps at the Vidalia riverfront normally lead to an overlook of the Mississippi River, but on May 20 the water had reached the top step. (Photo: Greg Hilburn/The Advertiser/USA Today Network)

(The Advertiser)- Never has the mighty Mississippi River been so high for so long in modern history, having reached a record for the number of consecutive days above flood stage at points throughout most of Louisiana.

"I've never seen anything like it in my entire life," said 5th Louisiana Levee District President Reynold Minsky. "I'm on pins and needles until it falls below flood stage."

Last week the Vicksburg, Miss., gage topped a record 90 consecutive days above flood stage, while Baton Rouge will hit a record 136 consecutive days above flood stage Tuesday.

Both marks broke the records set during the epic 1927 flood.

"This is the wettest we've been in 124 years," Maj. Gen. Richard "Rick" Kaiser said before opening the Bonnet Carre' Spillway for the second time this spring, the first time that has ever happened.

