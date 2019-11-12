Memorial unveiling for Mandeville officer killed in the line of duty

MANDEVILLE, La. (NBC Local 33)(Fox 44) – A police officer killed in the line of duty will be memorialized by having a city street renamed after him.

Messina Street in Mandeville will be named after Captain Vincent “Vinny” Liberto, Jr. Messina Street runs beside city hall into the rear entrance of the police department.

Mayor Donald Villere and the city council unanimously approved the change.

Liberto was shot and killed back in September.

The decorated officer was responding in pursuit of a car after the driver, Mark Spicer, reportedly refused to stop.

The chase ended in a crash on the exit ramp from southbound Causeway Boulevard to La. 22 in Mandeville. At that time, Louisiana State Police say Spicer opened fire on police in which Liberto was hit.

This Friday morning, city officials will unveil the new street sign for Liberto’s family.

Following that, Liberto’s name will also be unveiled on the Law Enforcement Wall at the Justice Center in Covington.