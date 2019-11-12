Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Memorial unveiling for Mandeville officer killed in the line of duty

Louisiana

by: Tyler Waggenspack

Posted: / Updated:

Mandeville Police Captain Vincent “Vinny” Liberto Jr.
(WGNO)

MANDEVILLE, La. (NBC Local 33)(Fox 44) – A police officer killed in the line of duty will be memorialized by having a city street renamed after him.

Messina Street in Mandeville will be named after Captain Vincent “Vinny” Liberto, Jr. Messina Street runs beside city hall into the rear entrance of the police department.

Mayor Donald Villere and the city council unanimously approved the change.

Liberto was shot and killed back in September.

The decorated officer was responding in pursuit of a car after the driver, Mark Spicer, reportedly refused to stop.

The chase ended in a crash on the exit ramp from southbound Causeway Boulevard to La. 22 in Mandeville. At that time, Louisiana State Police say Spicer opened fire on police in which Liberto was hit.

This Friday morning, city officials will unveil the new street sign for Liberto’s family.

Following that, Liberto’s name will also be unveiled on the Law Enforcement Wall at the Justice Center in Covington.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

43°F Clear Feels like 34°
Wind
18 mph NNW
Humidity
36%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Record low temperatures expected. Low near 25F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.
24°F Some clouds. Record low temperatures expected. Low near 25F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph NNE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full
Clear

Crowley

44°F Clear Feels like 37°
Wind
16 mph N
Humidity
42%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Record low temperatures expected. Low near 25F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph.
24°F A few clouds. Record low temperatures expected. Low near 25F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
12 mph NNE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full
Clear

Opelousas

40°F Clear Feels like 30°
Wind
18 mph N
Humidity
43%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Record low temperatures expected. Low 24F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.
24°F Some clouds. Record low temperatures expected. Low 24F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph NNE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full
Clear

Breaux Bridge

42°F Clear Feels like 34°
Wind
17 mph N
Humidity
43%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Record low temperatures expected. Low near 25F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.
24°F Partly cloudy skies. Record low temperatures expected. Low near 25F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph NNE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full
Clear

New Iberia

43°F Clear Feels like 34°
Wind
21 mph N
Humidity
45%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds from time to time. Low 34F. Winds light and variable.
25°F A few clouds from time to time. Low 34F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
7 mph NE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories