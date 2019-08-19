Memorial services set for WVUE news anchor Nancy Parker

Her husband, Glynn Boyd said the doors will open at 9 a.m. Friday, Aug. 23 at Xavier's Convocation Center in New Orleans.

NEW ORLEANS — A date has been set for a memorial service to celebrate the life of award-winning journalist Nancy Parker.

“I also want you to know, we feel the love and the power of prayer. Nancy was an amazing person and I miss her like crazy. I will never get over this,” Boyd shared on Facebook. He asked for continued prayers for the Boyd/Parker family.

Nancy Parker's 30-year career in broadcast journalism, including the past 25 at WVUE Fox 8, earned her some of the industry's top awards and a reputation as a journalist who covered hard news but with tremendous heart.

Parker died in a small plane crash Friday near New Orleans Lakefront Airport, WVUE reported. It was no surprise to many colleagues that the story she was working on when it happened was about a pilot whose work including helping at-risk youth.