Member of Hammond Police Dept. arrested on sexual assault charges
HAMMOND, LA (WAFB) -A south Louisiana police department employee has been arrested on
sexual assault charges.
The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office reported Brad Core, 44, of Hammond, surrendered to detectives Wednesday night.
Sheriff Daniel Edwards said Core is a member of the Hammond Police Department. His exact position with the department was not given.
TPSO said arrest warrants were obtained and issued Wednesday for Core's arrest.
Core has been booked into the St. Tammany Parish Jail on charges of sexual battery, oral sexual battery, carnal knowledge of a juvenile and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
Bond has not been set.
The investigation is ongoing.
More Stories
-
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
- Facebook bans quiz app, pulls its security app over privacy
- Can tech giants work together against their common enemies?
- Cubans getting early taste of mobile internet in system test
- Study: Many teens - and parents - feel tethered to phones
Meet the Team
Trending stories
Latest News - Local
-
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-