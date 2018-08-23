Member of Hammond Police Dept. arrested on sexual assault charges

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Brad Core (St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office)

HAMMOND, LA (WAFB) -A south Louisiana police department employee has been arrested on

sexual assault charges.

The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office reported Brad Core, 44, of Hammond, surrendered to detectives Wednesday night.

Sheriff Daniel Edwards said Core is a member of the Hammond Police Department. His exact position with the department was not given.

TPSO said arrest warrants were obtained and issued Wednesday for Core's arrest.

Core has been booked into the St. Tammany Parish Jail on charges of sexual battery, oral sexual battery, carnal knowledge of a juvenile and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Bond has not been set.

The investigation is ongoing.