Meagan Crews wins Miss Louisiana 2019

LOUISIANA (Daily Advertiser)- Miss Louisiana Watermelon Festival Meagan Crews is now Miss Louisiana 2019.

Crews, 22, of Bossier City was crowned Saturday night at the Monroe Civic Center’s WL “Jack” Howard Theatre, following days of on-stage preliminaries and interviews.

“I am extremely excited for this opportunity,” she said. “I can’t wait to share about my social impact initiative throughout the year, share my heart, make people feel special and make a difference.”

Her social impact initiative, previously called a platform, is LEAD — Leadership Empowerment And Development.

Crews is a marketing major with a concentration in advertising design. She plans to pursue her juris doctorate. Serving as student government association president opened opportunities for her and piqued her interest in law.

This was Crews’ third year to compete. She said she took a year off, but that provided a lot of personal growth. She’s been excited to come back and be part of all the new changes.

