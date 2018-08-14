McDonald's plans to modernize hundreds of Louisiana locations
(WWL-TV)- McDonald’s says it plans to invest more than $100 million in Louisiana over the next year in an effort to modernize the state’s 206 locations.
According to a statement from the company, McDonald’s and its franchises will invest $6 billion to update most of the locations in the United States between 2018 and 2019. More than $114 million of that investment will happen at Louisiana locations.
McDonald’s says the restaurants will include newly modernized dining rooms, digital self-order kiosks, remodeled counters, digital menu boards, curbside pickup and expanded McCafe display cases.
