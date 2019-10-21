Live Now
Mayor: New Orleans spending $400K a day on hotel collapse

Louisiana
Two large cranes from the Hard Rock Hotel construction collapse come crashing down after being detonated for implosion in New Orleans, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019. Officials set off thundering explosions Sunday to topple two cranes looming precariously over a partially collapsed hotel in New Orleans, but most of one crane appeared to be left dangling atop the ruined building while the other crashed down. (David Grunfeld/The Advocate via AP)

NEW ORLEANS (AP) – New Orleans’ mayor says the city has been spending about $400,000 a day to respond to the partial collapse of a hotel more than a week ago.  

Mayor LaToya Cantrell spoke Monday during a news conference one day after the city used controlled explosions to bring down two cranes that had been looming over the building.  

The Hard Rock Hotel on the edge of the French Quarter was under construction when part of it collapsed.

Three people were killed.  One of the bodies has been removed.

Cantrell said they are still working on recovering the other two bodies.  

She says the $400,000 figure doesn’t include the hit to the city’s economy.

She says the city is tracking expenses and intends to seek reimbursement from the “responsible party.”

