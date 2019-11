DESOTO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Desoto Parish Schools district is closing down all Mansfield schools on Friday, Nov. 14 due to a large number of flu cases.

According to a statement released by the school district late Thursday afternoon, classes will be dismissed Friday because some students have come down with flu-like symptoms and there are confirmed cases throughout the Mansfield area.

The school district says schools will reopen on Monday, Nov. 18.