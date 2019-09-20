Report: Mandeville officer killed, 2 suspects in custody

Live Now
MANDEVILLE, La.(WWL-TV) — A Mandeville police officer was shot Friday afternoon, police officials confirmed to WWL-TV. 

Sources say the officer died in the shooting and another officer was injured. The identity of the officers were not released Friday afternoon and it was not immediately known if the family of the officer who was killed had been notified. 

Multiple sources say two suspects were taken into custody in relation to the shooting. 

The shooting took place near the overpass where Highway 22 meets with US 190, according to authorities and witnesses. The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development closed the 190 Highway at LA-22 because of the incident. Motorists are advised to use an alternate route. It is unclear when the highway will reopen.

Sources have confirmed there was a pursuit leading up to the shooting. An exact timeline of events was not clear Friday afternoon. 

It is unclear where the officer was taken. 

One witness said the scene unfolded across the street from the Cafe Du Monde location on North Causeway Boulevard. The witness said a large number of law enforcement officers converged on the location. 

The scene is still active and police are still working to determine exactly what happened, Mandeville Police Lt. Eddie Vanison told WWL-TV. 

This is a developing story. 

