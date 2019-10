Rodney Smith Jr. is back in Baton Rouge, this time to mow lawns for individuals who have survived breast cancer.

Hello LA. I’ll be mowing in Baton Rouge in the AM. I have two ppls so far, could take on more if you know of someone . I’ll be headed towards Shreveport after followed by Dallas,TX pic.twitter.com/1YjZ1jZYvR — Rodney Smith Jr (@iamrodneysmith) October 3, 2019

Smith Jr. is mowing again in the Capital City because October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Smith Jr. made headlines earlier this year when he mowed lawns for for veterans and those with disabilities in all 50 states.

Smith Jr. just finished up in Mississippi before making his way to The Pelican State.

Mowing for a cure pic.twitter.com/osv1Z6RKHR — Rodney Smith Jr (@iamrodneysmith) October 3, 2019