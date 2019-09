BATON ROUGE, La. (NBC Local 33) (FOX 44) — The East Baton Rouge Coroner’s Office has confirmed that the person who died in Saturday’s deputy-involved shooting was 54-year-old Melvin Watkins.

Louisiana State Police are investigating the shooting.

The deputy was uninjured and has yet to be identified, however he has been placed on paid administrative leave, per protocol.

The coroner’s office plans to conduct an autopsy Monday.