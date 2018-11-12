Man charged with attacking a woman inside a Monroe hospital bathroom

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Walter Dubose / Courtesy: Monroe Police Department

MONROE, La. - (Myarklamiss.com) A homeless man is under arrest, accused of attacking a woman inside a bathroom stall at St. Francis Medical Center.

According to an online police report, officers were called to 309 Jackson Street to St. Francis Medical Center on Friday November 9, 2018.

A woman told police she was in the women's bathroom in the main lobby of the hospital. He noticed a man peeking through the crack of the bathroom stall. She stood up and unlocked the stall door, and she says the man tried to come in the stall with her.

The victim says she hit the man several times with the stall door while screaming for help. She says the man kept trying to cover her face with a white rag. Eventually, the man ran out of the bathroom.

Monroe Police say they were able to get a picture of the suspect entering and leaving the hospital from hospital security. They say this allowed them to get a better description of the suspect.

They say they could see he had a red backpack, grey and black gloves, a dark colored jacket, and his right eye appeared to have something wrong with it.

Officers were able to located a suspect who matched the description. They arrested 52-year-old Walter Dubose. He is listed as homeless on the police report. He told them he had been to the hospital, but not on Friday. He also denied any involvement with the attack.

Dubose is charged with Simple Assault and Peeping Tom, both misdemeanors. His bond is set at $15,000.