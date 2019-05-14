Man arrested with at least 50 images of child porn on cell phone

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (EBRSO)

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - A Baton Rouge man is behind bars after police say they found at least 50 files of juvenile pornography on his cell phone.

According to an arrest report, police say Adam Walker, 30, admitted to viewing child pornography for several years, and told police there were pictures on his phone.

Police recovered at least 50 files from Walker’s phone containing images of “prepubescent children under the age of 13 either engaged in a sexual activity with adults or posed in a lewd and lascivious manner with their genitals being clearly in view and the focus of the image.”

Walker was arrested and booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison. Officials say more charges may be forthcoming.

