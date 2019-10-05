Man arrested for crash that killed sanitation worker

Louisiana State troopers arrested a man in connection with a July crash that killed a sanitation worker.

Troopers arrested Vincent Dipuma for negligent homicide. Investigators say Dipuma actions leading up to the crash with 40-year-old Ricky Mitchell were negligent.

Mitchell died on July 29 in a two car crash on Jefferson Highway near Castle Ridge Avenue.

The initial investigation revealed that the crash occurred as a 2017 Freightliner garbage truck was stopped in the southbound lane of Jefferson Highway. Mitchell, an employee for a local trash collecting company, was standing behind the truck.

At the same time, 62-year-old Vincent Dipuma of Baton Rouge was traveling southbound on LA Hwy 73 in a 2017 Chevrolet Silverado.

For reasons still under investigation, the Chevrolet struck Mitchell and the rear of the Freightliner. Mitchell died.

Dipuma was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Jail.