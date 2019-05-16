Man arrested after woman shot in the face on Bourbon Street

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Alexander Kirby (NOPD)

NEW ORLEANS (WWL-TV) — A man who went to the Clover Grill on Bourbon Street to confront his ex-girlfriend and her new boyfriend, apparently shot her as she tried to get in between them during an argument.



The incident occurred in the courtyard of the restaurant shortly after midnight.



Law enforcement sources told WWL-TV and The New Orleans Advocate that 33-year-old Alexander Kirby confronted the boyfriend in the courtyard and that when the victim, identified as Shay De St. Germain, tried to intervene, she was shot.

Officers arriving at the scene found the woman with a gunshot wound to her face. Paramedics took her to the hospital where she later died.

Louisiana State Police and the French Quarter Task Force detained a man for questioning after the shooting, police say. The NOPD later said Kirby was later booked on second-degree murder and aggravated assault with a firearm charges.

Authorities say that Kirby was positively identified as the shooter.

The Orleans Parish Coroner's Office will determine the official cause of death and release the woman's name at a later time.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call NOPD eighth district detective Aaron Harrelson or homicide detective Brett Mathes at 504-658-5300. Residents can also report information anonymously to Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.

