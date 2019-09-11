LSU student says she was called racial slurs during LSU football game

The first home game of the football season is usually full of great memories, but it’s the complete opposite for lsu freshman Christy Nguyen.



“It’s kind of surreal because you never expect anything like that to happen,” Nguyen said.



But instead of enjoying the game, Nguyen says she and her friends were tormented.



“We just felt like we were alienated. It’s kind of humiliating because everyone could hear him and they were looking at us,” she said.





She says a man she never met started screaming racial slurs at her.



“[He] just started yelling ‘get the heck out! Get the f out!’ and just other racial slurs at us just repeatedly over and over,” she said.



Hurt and embarrased, Nguyen says she and her friends left, but not before getting a picture of the man and tweeting it, hoping to find out who he is.



Nguyen says the university’s initial response was confusing.



“We weren’t talking about a punishment for him. We were talking about how we as a community could have reacted better,” she said.



More than a week later, Nguyen says the post now has the university’s attention. The post has more than 30,000 retweets.



LSU leaders say they can’t comment on the specifics of this case, but the Dean of students says in a statement, “the language and words used in this incident do not reflect who we are as a university.”



“It is a little disappointing.” Nguyen said. “With such a large community and a large university, you would expect immediate action,” she said.



Despite that Nguyen says she won’t let this keep her from going to more games this season f