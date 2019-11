BATON ROUGE, La. (NBC Local 33)(Fox 44) – LSU Police needs the public’s help in the search for a man accused of obscenity from earlier this month.

LSU Police say the incident happened November 6 between 11:30 and 11:45 a.m. on a Tiger Trails bus.

LSU Police are asking anyone who can identify the man seen in the picture to call or email Detective Drake at (225) 578-3231 or sdrake1@lsu.edu