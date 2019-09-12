LSP SVU arrests man in child exploitation investigation

ZACHARY, La. (KLFY)- A Zachary man was arrested Thursday during an investigation into computer-aided solicitation of a child.

Robert Magee, 55, faces charges of computer aided solicitation for sexual purposes of a juvenile and attempted felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile.

According to State Police, the initial investigation began earlier this month when investigators began an undercover child exploitation case.

During the course of the investigation, Magee was identified as having an alleged online conversation with an undercover State Trooper posing as a juvenile.

Magee further allegedly solicited and agreed to meet the juvenile for sex. On Thursday morning, troopers along with the Zachary Police Department took Magee into custody after he arrived at a meeting location where he agreed to meet the juvenile for the purpose of having sex.

Magee was arrested and booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Jail for violating LRS 14:81.3 computer aided solicitation for sexual purposes and LRS 14:80 attempted felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile.

This remains an active investigation, and there is no further information available at this time.