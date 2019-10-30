Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Louisiana woman sold fake doctors notes to students

Louisiana
Posted: / Updated:

A woman who worked at a medical clinic in Vernon Parish is accused of selling medical excuses to high school students so they could get out of class.

52-year-old Belinda Gail Fondren was arrested Monday on a count of filing or maintaining false public records.

Her bond was set at $15,000.

According to the VPSD, Fondren was selling the excuses for $20 each.

It was common knowledge among the students at Evans High School that the excuses were available for purchase, the sheriff’s office said.

Fondren’s daughter attends the school, the sheriff’s office said.

Two students reportedly received excuses on 14 occasions.

Fondren worked in a clerical position at the clinic.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Broken Clouds

Abbeville

77°F Broken Clouds Feels like 79°
Wind
6 mph S
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms this evening, then cloudy with rain likely late. Low around 45F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Higher wind gusts possible.
65°F Scattered thunderstorms this evening, then cloudy with rain likely late. Low around 45F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
6 mph S
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Broken Clouds

Crowley

74°F Broken Clouds Feels like 74°
Wind
mph
Humidity
94%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Variable clouds with showers and scattered thunderstorms. Storms more numerous this evening. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low near 45F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
65°F Variable clouds with showers and scattered thunderstorms. Storms more numerous this evening. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low near 45F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
6 mph S
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Opelousas

74°F Overcast Feels like 74°
Wind
9 mph W
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms this evening, then cloudy with rain likely late. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 44F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
65°F Scattered thunderstorms this evening, then cloudy with rain likely late. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 44F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
Wind
6 mph S
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Scattered Clouds

Breaux Bridge

79°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 83°
Wind
6 mph S
Humidity
88%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, overcast overnight with occasional rain likely. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 46F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
65°F Scattered thunderstorms early, overcast overnight with occasional rain likely. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 46F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
Wind
6 mph S
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Broken Clouds

New Iberia

78°F Broken Clouds Feels like 81°
Wind
6 mph S
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain showers early with clearing later at night. Low 44F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
58°F Rain showers early with clearing later at night. Low 44F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
6 mph NNW
Precip
70%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories

Community Calendar