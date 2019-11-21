Louisiana woman killed in La. Hwy. 489 crash

Vernon Parish (11/21/19)– A 73-year-old woman was killed in a late-afternoon crash on Nov. 19, authorities said.

State Police identified the victim as Myra Turner.

According to troopers, at around 4:30 p.m., Turner was driving a 2017 Chevrolet Cruze westbound on LA Highway 489 when she failed to stop at a stop sign, causing her to collide with a 2003 Chevrolet Tahoe travelling southbound on LA Highway 121.

Though Turner was wearing her seat belt, she was pronounced dead at the scene, troopers said.

Routine toxicology is pending and the crash is still under investigation.