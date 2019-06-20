Louisiana woman dies after honeymoon in Dominican Republic Video

LULING, La. - A Louisiana woman who was married in May has died after returning from her honeymoon in the Dominican Republic.

WWL-TV reports that Keith Williams and Susan Simoneaux had been together for 10 years. The couple was married in May. Less than a week after returning from their honeymoon, Simoneaux was rushed to the hospital with fluid on her lungs. She later died.

Williams said they would have never gone if he had known multiple American tourists had died after falling ill at Dominican Republic resorts.

A family member said Simoneaux's doctors told them her death may have nothing at all to do with her trip. An autopsy is planned.

