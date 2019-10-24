Breaking News
Some local community, sports events dates changed due to rainy weekend weather
Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Louisiana woman accused of imprisoning girl to get rights to baby

Louisiana
Posted: / Updated:
Jail Cell

DRY PRONG, La. (AP) — A Louisiana woman is accused of holding a juvenile against her will and offering the young mother her freedom in exchange for the parental rights to her 3-month-old.

Ina Mary DeSoto (Photo: Grant Parish Detention Center)

The Alexandria Daily Town Talk reported Wednesday that 35-year-old Ina Mary DeSoto, of Dry Prong, has been arrested on charges of false imprisonment and extortion. The Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office says deputies responding to a report of a disturbance found DeSoto to be holding the girl against her will and refusing to let her leave unless the girl signed over her parental rights.

Authorities didn’t immediately detail the connection between DeSoto and the girl, who hasn’t been publicly identified. The girl’s exact age also hasn’t been shared.

___

Information from: Alexandria Daily Town Talk, http://www.thetowntalk.com

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

69°F Clear Feels like 69°
Wind
3 mph E
Humidity
63%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Thunder possible. Low 61F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
65°F Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Thunder possible. Low 61F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Wind
7 mph ENE
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Crowley

75°F Clear Feels like 75°
Wind
10 mph ESE
Humidity
52%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Showers this evening, becoming a steady rain overnight. Low 62F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a half an inch.
65°F Showers this evening, becoming a steady rain overnight. Low 62F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a half an inch.
Wind
7 mph ENE
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Opelousas

74°F Clear Feels like 74°
Wind
13 mph ESE
Humidity
46%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies with periods of rain late. Low near 60F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a half an inch.
65°F Cloudy skies with periods of rain late. Low near 60F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a half an inch.
Wind
7 mph ENE
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Breaux Bridge

71°F Clear Feels like 71°
Wind
7 mph E
Humidity
53%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 62F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a half an inch.
65°F Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 62F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a half an inch.
Wind
7 mph ENE
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

New Iberia

70°F Clear Feels like 70°
Wind
9 mph E
Humidity
63%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional showers late at night. Low near 55F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
61°F Cloudy with occasional showers late at night. Low near 55F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
4 mph E
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Local News

More Local

Sidebar