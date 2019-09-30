Louisiana Watershed Initiative releases $1 billion action plan

BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY)- The Louisiana Watershed Initiative released its action plan for a $1 billion grant.

When the flood of 2016 hit our area, state leaders wanted to fundamentally change how we approach flood prevention.

Right now, each city and parish is in charge of their own approach.

But this action plan calls for a watershed-based system.

The state is divided into eight zones, and each will form a citizen advisory group to determine what projects the money will fund.

The Office of Community Development is now asking for feedback before spending can begin.



“We are looking for input from folks about the risks and about the plan, so that we can make it better,” said Pat Forbes, executive director of the Louisiana Office of Community Development.

“It is subject to change. We’ve changed just about everyone that we’ve published based on some comments we’ve gotten.”