Louisiana teen charged with fatally shooting toddler in car

by: Associated Press

SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) — Police in Louisiana have charged a 19-year-old who they say shot a 2-year-old girl in the head as she sat in the back seat of a car this weekend.

News outlets report Ta’Darrious Terrell Upshaw was booked into Shreveport City Jail on Sunday and charged with second-degree murder and aggravated assault with a firearm.

He’s accused of shooting 2-year-old Kynsley Robinson in the back of the head on Friday.

Investigators say the girl’s father, 22-year-old Roderick Robinson, was pulling up to an apartment’s gate when another vehicle drove up behind them and someone began shooting.

Roderick Robinson suffered gunshot wounds.

He and his daughter were taken to a hospital where the Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office says the girl died.

Police haven’t said what they think motivated the attack.

