Louisiana teen becomes youngest elected on the Iberville Parish Council

BATON ROUGE, La. (WVLA/WGMB)- He’s not old enough just yet to drink and has not graduated from college just, but a local Iberville Parish teen is preparing to be sworn in as the youngest person to sit on the Iberville Parish Council.



Raheem Pierce is ready to jump into action in Iberville Parish. While most college freshmen watch the election, Pierce is part of it all. The 18-year-old will be the youngest member on the Plaquemine City Council District 6 seat, and he is not slowing down.



“I want to bring accessibility and transparency to my constituents because I know that if you are not accessible and transparent you’ll

never know what the people need,” said Pierce.

In a campaign that was run by his grandmother, she says he built a name for himself despite his young age.

He says his passion to serve others has been in his blood since he was a young child.

Now that he’s gotten a seat at the table, he is bringing in a new generation of young voters.

Once he takes office January 1st Pierce will replace councilwoman Courtny Lewis who did not re-run for her seat.