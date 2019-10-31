Live Now
Louisiana SPCA past capacity; adoption fees reduced by 50%

Louisiana

Louisiana SPCA

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WGNO) – The Louisiana SPCA has reached capacity, so all adoption fees have been reduced by 50 percent through November 3.

The Louisiana SPCA is currently caring for 356 animals, and 100 of those animals are ready for adoption today.

“Regardless of circumstances, the Louisiana SPCA does not turn away any animal seeking shelter, food, medical care or the caring touch of a human,” Louisiana SPCA CEO Ana Zorrilla said. “Although we anticipate an influx of animals this time of year, we’ve seen a dramatic spike in animal intake this month and need our community to step up and make a difference in the lives of these animals.”

An influx of 380 animals in the past month, including 56 owner surrenders, 111 animals saved by Humane Law & Rescue, 211 homeless animals brought in by the public, and two animals transferred from partner agencies, has strained resources, according to the Louisiana SPCA.

Adoption fees have been reduced 50 percent, and will continue at that rate until Sunday, November 3.

Adoption hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily. Normal adoption procedures will still apply, and each adoption includes the animals spay/neuter, vaccinations, pet food and pet insurance.

