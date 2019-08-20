Louisiana soldier dies in Saudia Arabia

WASHINGTON D.C. (KTAL/KMSS) – A soldier from Louisiana died over the weekend in Saudia Arabia.

The Department of Defense announced today that Specialist Clayton James Horne of Atlanta, Louisiana died on August 17 due to wounds sustained by a noncombat-related incident.

The incident is currently under investigation, according to the defense officials.

Horne was in Saudia Arabia supporting Operation Inherent Resolve. He was assigned to the 351st Military Police Company, 160th Military Police Battalion, Ocala, Florida.

“It is with a heavy heart that we mourn the loss of Spc. Clayton Horne, of Atlanta, La., who died serving his country in Saudi Arabia while supporting Operation Inherent Resolve. Spc. Horne made the ultimate sacrifice on behalf of all of us, and the people of our nation and our state owe him and his family an enormous debt of gratitude” said Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards.

Horne was also a deputy with the Winn Parish Sheriff’s Office.