Breaking News
Washington Parish authorities need help in search for four kidnapped children
Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Louisiana senator charged with making false statements

Louisiana
Posted: / Updated:

Democratic Sen. Wesley Bishop (The Advocate)

NEW ORLEANS (AP) – A Louisiana state senator who is under investigation for possible payroll fraud is now being accused of making false statements about his rental property.

News outlets report Democratic Sen. Wesley Bishop of New Orleans was charged Friday with making a false statement to a federal agency.

Authorities say Bishop told the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development that he was renting his apartments to tenants that didn’t exist.

The Times-Picayune/ The New Orleans Advocate says Bishop applied for aid after Hurricane Katrina and received an $188,000 forgivable loan. Under the loan agreement, Bishop would have to rent his apartments for $620 or less for 10 years.

The Sewerage and Water Board says it hasn’t serviced the apartments since 2013.

Bishop has already said he won’t seek reelection. It’s unclear whether he has an attorney who could comment.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

45°F Clear Feels like 41°
Wind
8 mph N
Humidity
71%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 36F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
37°F Partly cloudy. Low 36F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph NNE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Crowley

45°F Clear Feels like 40°
Wind
9 mph NNE
Humidity
75%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some passing clouds. Low 36F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
37°F Some passing clouds. Low 36F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph NNE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Opelousas

42°F Clear Feels like 37°
Wind
9 mph N
Humidity
75%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 34F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
37°F Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 34F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph NNE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Breaux Bridge

45°F Clear Feels like 39°
Wind
12 mph NNE
Humidity
74%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 36F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
37°F Partly cloudy. Low 36F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph NNE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

New Iberia

45°F Clear Feels like 40°
Wind
9 mph N
Humidity
86%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early will give way to occasional showers later during the night. Low near 50F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
38°F Partly cloudy skies early will give way to occasional showers later during the night. Low near 50F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
4 mph E
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories