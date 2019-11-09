Louisiana senator charged with making false statements

NEW ORLEANS (AP) – A Louisiana state senator who is under investigation for possible payroll fraud is now being accused of making false statements about his rental property.

News outlets report Democratic Sen. Wesley Bishop of New Orleans was charged Friday with making a false statement to a federal agency.

Authorities say Bishop told the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development that he was renting his apartments to tenants that didn’t exist.

The Times-Picayune/ The New Orleans Advocate says Bishop applied for aid after Hurricane Katrina and received an $188,000 forgivable loan. Under the loan agreement, Bishop would have to rent his apartments for $620 or less for 10 years.

The Sewerage and Water Board says it hasn’t serviced the apartments since 2013.

Bishop has already said he won’t seek reelection. It’s unclear whether he has an attorney who could comment.