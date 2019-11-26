Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Louisiana registered sex offender charged for sending lewd messages to teenage girl

Louisiana
Posted: / Updated:

Roland Bruce Jr. (LPSO)

LAFOURCHE PARISH, La. (KLFY)- A 40-year-old Cut Off man is accused of sending sexual messages to a teenage victim.

According to the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office, on Nov. 23, deputies were called to a home in Larose. Upon arrival, deputies learned Roland Bruce Jr. had reportedly been sending lewd text messages to the victim.

“Bruce had also requested the girl send nude photos to him, but she did not comply,” the department said.

Bruce Jr. is a registered sex offender who was convicted of carnal knowledge of a juvenile in 2001.

Following the recent investigation, deputies contacted Bruce Jr. at his Cut Off home and placed him under arrest. He was charged with one count of indecent behavior with a juvenile and booked into the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex in Thibodaux.

His bail is set at $75,000.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

76°F Overcast Feels like 77°
Wind
12 mph SSE
Humidity
83%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 64F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
65°F Thunderstorms likely. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 64F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Wind
6 mph S
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Broken Clouds

Crowley

79°F Broken Clouds Feels like 82°
Wind
15 mph S
Humidity
79%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 63F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
65°F Thunderstorms likely. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 63F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Wind
6 mph S
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Opelousas

78°F Overcast Feels like 81°
Wind
18 mph SSW
Humidity
75%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 61F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
65°F Thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 61F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Wind
6 mph S
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Broken Clouds

Breaux Bridge

78°F Broken Clouds Feels like 80°
Wind
18 mph S
Humidity
76%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 64F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
65°F Thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 64F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Wind
6 mph S
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

New Iberia

79°F Overcast Feels like 82°
Wind
23 mph S
Humidity
84%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain showers in the evening becoming more intermittent overnight. Low near 45F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
64°F Rain showers in the evening becoming more intermittent overnight. Low near 45F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
9 mph W
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories