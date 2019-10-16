Louisiana Police transfer troopers amid cadet injury reports

1  of  4
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) – Louisiana State Police officials say three troopers have been transferred out of the agency’s training division following reports that cadets were injured during exercises that went beyond “normal parameters.”

State Police Col. Kevin Reeves said Tuesday that the trainees were injured during a highly-physical, defensive tactics training. The extent of their injuries wasn’t detailed.

Officials announced Monday they’d suspended the training pending an internal investigation, which is continuing.

The Advocate reports Reeves objected to the term “hazing.” He also didn’t identify the reassigned troopers.

Reeves also said two cadets were also recently removed from the Baton Rouge academy after they were found cheating on a test and with a prohibited cellphone.

Reeves said the investigations are separate, though they happened “close together.”

No criminal investigation has been opened.

