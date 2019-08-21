Louisiana police officer charged with felony

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A Shreveport Police officer, who was placed on leave earlier this month, has been arrested following a criminal investigation.

Corporal Dylan Hudson was placed on paid departmental leave by Chief Ben Raymond on Aug. 8 after information indicated that Hudson possibly violated a criminal statute.

Based on evidence gathered during the investigation, detectives procured an arrest warrant charging Hudson with one count of Malfeasance in Office.

Tuesday morning Hudson surrendered to authorities and was booked into the Caddo Correctional Center. His bond has been set at $25,000.

The rules and regulations of the Shreveport Fire and Police Municipal Civil Service Board mandate that, “When an employee is charged with a felony he shall, and if a misdemeanor, he may be immediately relieved of duty and placed on departmental leave for up to one week at full pay and with continuing seniority.”

Statement for Chief Raymond Regarding this incident:

“Corporal Dylan Hudson has been on departmental leave since August 8, 2019, at which time we initiated a criminal investigation into possible violations of state law. He will remain on leave pending the outcome of an administrative investigation concerning alleged policy violations. This is an ongoing criminal matter and Corporal Hudson is innocent until proven guilty. From an administrative standpoint, our officers are accountable for their actions and if he is ultimately found to have violated our policies and procedures then he will be dealt with appropriately.”