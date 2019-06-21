Louisiana officers cleared of wrongdoing in man’s slaying

BASTROP, La. (AP) – A Louisiana grand jury cleared two officers of wrongdoing in the shooting death of a gunman outside a former elementary school.

A press release sent Thursday to news outlets says the actions of both officers were reasonable and justified by law.

Callers alerted Bastrop Police in March alleging a man with a gun was near the school. Officers said they found Thomas Johnson III sitting in an SUV with a loaded semi-automatic handgun with an extended clip.

The police statement says Johnson disobeyed commands to drop the firearm and resisted arrest before he was fatally shot.

