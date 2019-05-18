Louisiana Nursing Home Week celebrates residents, families and staff at local facilities Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (Photo: LNHA) [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (Photo: LNHA) [ + - ]

BATON ROUGE (LNHA)– Louisiana Nursing Home Association (LNHA) member nursing facilities hosted a variety of events and activities to celebrate Nursing Home Week in Louisiana, between May 12 and May 18. The theme for this year’s national observance, “Live Soulfully,” celebrated skilled nursing facilities, their residents and staff, by showcasing how they achieved happy minds and healthy souls.

“We were proud to recognize the residents, staff and families who are part of each of our Louisiana nursing facilities,” said Louisiana Nursing Home Association Executive Director Mark Berger. “As part of Nursing Home Week, our member facilities had a variety of interactive events that celebrated their residents, such as a Kentucky Derby party, a Hawaiian party, a fishing trip and an antique car show. In addition to our residents, the week spotlighted the compassionate, hard-working nursing facility staff and their passion for providing quality person-centered care.”

The events planned this week celebrated how each individual “Lives Soulfully,” whether it was through gardening, reading, making crafts or listening to music. Caregivers in nursing facilities across the state are committed to helping residents find happiness through an improved quality of life.

Established by the American Health Care Association (AHCA) in 1967, National Skilled Nursing Care Week provided an opportunity for residents and their loved ones, staff, volunteers and surrounding communities to acknowledge the role of nursing facilities in caring for America’s seniors and individuals with disabilities.

For more information on Nursing Home Week and National Skilled Nursing Care Week®, visit www.ahcancal.org/NSNCW.

