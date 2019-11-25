Louisiana museum system launches survey, seeking feedback

FILE – In this Friday April 4, 2014 file photo, a Scythian gold helmet from the fourth century B.C. is displayed as part of the exhibit called The Crimea – Gold and Secrets of the Black Sea, at Allard Pierson historical museum in Amsterdam. An appeals court in Amsterdam says it needs more time to rule on the ownership of a valuable trove of historical artefacts loaned to a Dutch museum by four museums in Crimea shortly before the region’s 2014 annexation by Russia. In an interim ruling on Tuesday, July 16, 2019, the Amsterdam Court of Appeal says it needs “greater clarity” on the competing claims by Ukraine and the museums in Crimea. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong, file)

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Louisiana’s state museum system is asking for feedback as it works to update its governance, operations and attendance at its properties.

The museum system wants people to fill out a 5- to 10-minute survey about their interest in the facilities and their experiences at them.

The survey will be available until Nov. 30.

The Louisiana state museum system includes the Cabildo and the Presbytere in New Orleans, the New Orleans Jazz Museum, the Capitol Park Museum in Baton Rouge and the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame in Natchitoches, among other facilities.

Survey participants can enter to win a membership through the Friends of The Cabildo that gives free admission for two people and any children to all public state museum properties.