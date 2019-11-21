Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Louisiana Medicaid patients use emergency rooms more, but not Medicaid expansion patients

Louisiana
Posted: / Updated:
Medicaid_1533608230236.JPG

(The Advertiser)- Louisiana’s Medicaid population has been using emergency rooms more frequently for health care, far surpassing the 2012 rate for the higher-cost medical services. But those recently enrolled under Medicaid expansion appear to be going against that trend.

According to the Louisiana Medicaid 2018 Annual Report, Medicaid beneficiaries’ use of emergency departments has increased from 2015 to 2017 on all five of the state’s Medicaid plans — Aetna, Healthy Blue, AmeriHealth Caritas, Louisiana Healthcare Connections and United Healthcare Community.

The Healthy Louisiana average was 71.6 visits per 1,000 member months in 2015 and increased to 81.09 in 2017.

“The utilization of (emergency department) visits for non-emergent care significantly increases costs,” the report says. “It is important to assess utilization and promote primary care and outpatient visits for non-emergencies.”

Read The Advertiser’s full story.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

74°F Clear Feels like 74°
Wind
10 mph ESE
Humidity
58%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. Low 64F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
65°F Cloudy. Low 64F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph SE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Crowley

77°F Overcast Feels like 79°
Wind
14 mph SSE
Humidity
55%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Overcast. Low 64F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
65°F Overcast. Low 64F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph SE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Broken Clouds

Opelousas

76°F Broken Clouds Feels like 78°
Wind
10 mph SSE
Humidity
52%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. Low 63F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
65°F Cloudy. Low 63F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph SE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Few Clouds

Breaux Bridge

76°F Few Clouds Feels like 76°
Wind
10 mph S
Humidity
54%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Overcast. Low 64F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
65°F Overcast. Low 64F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph SE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

New Iberia

77°F Clear Feels like 79°
Wind
15 mph SSE
Humidity
60%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy in the evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers after midnight. Low around 45F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
62°F Partly cloudy in the evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers after midnight. Low around 45F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
4 mph WSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories