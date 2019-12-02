Louisiana man sets fire to house with 5 people inside, including children

According to the Louisiana State Fire Marshall’s Office, a Ruston man was arrested after, officials say, he set a house on fire with five people inside, including children.

Officials say, 47-year-old Terrence Barber turned himself in to authorities on Thanksgiving Day and was booked on five counts of Attempted First Degree Murder and one count of Aggravated Arson.

According to the Marshall’s office, during their investigation, deputies learned Barber showed up at his estranged wife’s job on Nov. 26, then showed up to her home. Witnesses told deputies Barber started an argument before throwing a flammable liquid on her and setting a fire inside the home. At the time of the fire, there were two adults and three children, ages 15, 6 and 3, inside.

Officials say everyone was able to escape unharmed.