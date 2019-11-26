Live Now
Louisiana man says deadly campus shooting began as play fight

Louisiana
NEW ORLEANS (AP) – A man accused of fatally shooting a 19-year-old on a Louisiana college campus said he and the victim had been “play fighting.”

Court records obtained by news outlets say 20-year-old Andrew Gant confessed to killing Jace Scott on Sunday at a business incubator at Southern University New Orleans.

Documents say Gant told police he and Scott had pointed guns at each other when Gant got scared and shot him. He’s charged with negligent homicide and obstruction of justice.

Witnesses told police the men had similar confrontations before, but all said they thought the shooting was accidental.

News outlets report Gant is a Delgado Community College student. A Southern University spokeswoman said the men weren’t students there and added the incubator building is often rented out.

