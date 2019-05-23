Louisiana man arrested for sexual conversations with a minor William Kramer [ + - ] Video

BOSSIER CITY, La. - A Bossier City man is charged with seven county of Indecent Behavior with Juveniles.

Police in Wisconsin tipped off Louisiana authorities that 49-year old William Kramer was allegedly having sexual conversations with a minor from their state. During the investigation, police say Kramer discussed paying for the underage child's plane ticket to travel to Louisiana for sexual purposes.

Authorities raided Kramer's home on Wednesday. Officials say they found evidence that Kramer has chatted online with multiple underage children and some possibly in Louisiana. Kramer was booked into the Bossier Jail and charged with computer aided solicitation of a minor and seven counts of indecent behavior with juveniles. His bond was set for $120,000.

If you feel you are a victim or you know someone who was a victim of Kramer's please call 318-741-2733.

