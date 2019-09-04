Louisiana man accused of domestic violence dies in crash while fleeing deputies

GRAY, La. (AP) — A Louisiana man accused of domestic violence led deputies on a car chase that ended with his death when the car crashed and flipped over.

Michael Brown (Courtesy: Louisiana State Police)

The Houma Courier reports the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office says Michael Brown was pulled dead from the wreck on Sunday.

Deputies say authorities responded that night to a report that Brown hit his girlfriend at a residence in Gray, and then left while threatening to return with a gun.

They say a deputy searching the area spotted Brown’s car and tried to pull him over, but he fled. They say Brown ignored several traffic lights and struck a curb and utility pole. Authorities say Brown’s car then flipped and he was found to have suffered fatal injuries. An investigation is ongoing.