Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Louisiana man accused of 3 slayings has 1 trial pushed back

Louisiana
Posted: / Updated:

This undated booking photo provided by the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office shows Ryan Sharpe. Authorities in Louisiana have arrested Sharpe in connection with multiple shootings since July in the same area, including a Boy Scout employee who was shot and killed Monday, Oct. 9, 2017, near the camp where he worked. (Photo: East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office via AP)

CLINTON, La. (AP) — A Louisiana man who has pleaded insanity in a series of fatal shootings of men outside their homes in 2017 has had one of his trials rescheduled.

The Advocate reports Ryan Sharpe will now be tried in June for second-degree murder in the death of Carroll Breeden Sr., who was killed in his front yard.

Sharpe’s first trial is set for December in the shootings of three other men. He faces charges of murder in the deaths of Brad DeFranceschi, who was shot on a Boy Scouts property, and Thomas Bass, who was shot in his yard. He’s accused of attempted murder in the wounding of Buck Hornsby.

Sharpe called police and said he was filling government hunting “tags.” He later pleaded insanity, but doctors deemed him competent for trial.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

72°F Overcast Feels like 72°
Wind
6 mph SW
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Overcast with rain showers at times. Low 49F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
58°F Overcast with rain showers at times. Low 49F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
10 mph N
Precip
70%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Crowley

68°F Overcast Feels like 68°
Wind
3 mph WNW
Humidity
98%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low 47F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
58°F Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low 47F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
10 mph N
Precip
70%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Opelousas

68°F Overcast Feels like 68°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
99%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain showers this evening with overcast skies overnight. Low 46F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
58°F Rain showers this evening with overcast skies overnight. Low 46F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
10 mph N
Precip
70%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

71°F Overcast Feels like 71°
Wind
3 mph S
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain showers this evening with overcast skies overnight. Low 49F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
58°F Rain showers this evening with overcast skies overnight. Low 49F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
10 mph N
Precip
70%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

New Iberia

72°F Overcast Feels like 72°
Wind
6 mph SW
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low near 50F. Winds light and variable.
52°F A few clouds. Low near 50F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph SE
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories