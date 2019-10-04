Louisiana man, 68, gets nearly 3½ years for mail fraud

LAFAYETTE, LA (KLFY) - Here's some of today's top stories to know before you head out the door:

An appellate court judge reversed the decision of a trial court. According to his decision some members of the Kappa Sigma fraternity are responsible for a student death which may have been caused by hazing.

Family has identified the Ville Platte shooting victim as 41-year old Julius Goudy. Now they're pleading for gun violence to end in the city.

This week a High School student in Iota was arrested for distributing THC laced candy to a 16-year-old. A Lafayette medical marijuana pharmacist says there's no way that candy was made in Louisiana.

All week on KLFY we have profiled each candidate running for Lafayette Mayor-President. Today, we wrap up with Republican Businessman Josh Guillory.

Early voting continues through Saturday. The Registrar of Voters offices will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Make sure to bring proof of identification.

MGM Resorts International has agreed to pay up to $800 million to victims of the 2017 Las Vegas shooting massacre that killed 58 people.

Louisiana SNAP recipients, may be seeing an increase in benefits this month because of new federal cost of living adjustments. A household of one may see a $2 bump, a family of 8 will see a $9 increase.

Frontier Airlines is temporarily suspending service in and out of the Lafayette Regional Airport starting November 11.

Hot and humid again but scattered showers and storms are more likely today. Skies will turn partly cloudy with a high in the low 90's for the afternoon. Rain chances will be at 40%.