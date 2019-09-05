Louisiana home suffers extensive damage after early morning fire

The St George Fire Department was called to a fire at 8280 Rainbow Dr. around 6 a.m. on Thursday morning.

Firefighters arrived at the scene in five minutes and found fire coming through the roof of the home.

It took firefighters 45 minutes to get the fire under control.

The attic and roof sustained significant damage as a result of this fire.

No one was home at the time of the fire and there are no known injuries.

A fire investigator is on scene and the cause of this fire has yet to be determined.