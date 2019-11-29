Live Now
Louisiana Highway Safety Commission announces anti-drunk driving campaign

Louisiana
“Fans Don’t Let Fans Drive Drunk.” That’s the name of the new campaign that the Louisiana Highway Safety Commission has kicked into effect.

Executive Director of the LHSC, Lisa Freeman, was joined by state and local public safety officials announcing the “Fans Don’t Let Fans Drive Drunk” campaign at the 46th Annual Bayou Classic Press Conference Friday morning.

The campaign’s objective is to remind the citizens of Louisiana to designate a sober driver.  

According to LHSC, the latest statistics show that in Louisiana, motor vehicle crashes involving alcohol continue to be the leading cause of fatalities and serious injuries.

“In the 100 hours that were tracked during the 2018 Thanksgiving holiday period, there were four alcohol involved fatalities and 96 alcohol involved injuries resulting from traffic crashes,” Freeman said. “Sadly, that is one life per hour that was forever changed due to preventable driver behavior.” 

The LHSC says they “would like to remind everyone to have fun and be safe by designating a sober driver or planning alternative transportation because Fans Don’t Let Fans Drive Drunk.”

