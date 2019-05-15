Louisiana 'heartbeat' abortion ban nearing final passage, protesters arrested at Capitol Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (Twitter) [ + - ] Video

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - A proposal to ban abortions in Louisiana as early as six weeks of pregnancy is speeding toward legislative passage, one of several measures lawmakers are advancing to add new restrictions on the procedure.



The House health committee Wednesday backed legislation by Democratic Sen. John Milkovich to prohibit abortions when a fetal heartbeat is detected. Louisiana's ban, however, only would take effect if a federal appeals court upholds a similar law in Mississippi.

Protesters against the bill were arrested at the Capitol today.

Abortion rights protestors are arrested in La State Capitol’s Memorial Hall. La legislature is taking several anti-abortion bills today. #lalege pic.twitter.com/NKbsllwLkX — Mark Ballard (@MarkBallardCnb) May 15, 2019



Yelling “What am I being arrested for?” Abortion rights protesters are bring transported to DPS station on River Road. #lalege pic.twitter.com/xmtLVoEnw2 — Mark Ballard (@MarkBallardCnb) May 15, 2019

Senators already have supported the bill, which moves next to the full House. Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards is expected to sign the measure if passed.



In the Senate health committee, lawmakers backed proposals to limit where medication-induced abortions can be performed and toughen records storage requirements on abortion providers. The House-approved bills head to the full Senate.

